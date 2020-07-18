Sign up
200 / 365
Waved Swirls
"Creativity is intelligence having fun" (Albert Einstein) Had some fun today with milk, food coloring, and photoshop waves.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
18th July 2020 10:02am
Tags
green
,
nikon
,
orange
,
abstract
,
d3500
KV
ace
Very creative... love the color (orange is my fave) patterns, shapes, and textures.
July 18th, 2020
