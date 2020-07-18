Previous
Next
Waved Swirls by k9photo
200 / 365

Waved Swirls

"Creativity is intelligence having fun" (Albert Einstein) Had some fun today with milk, food coloring, and photoshop waves.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Very creative... love the color (orange is my fave) patterns, shapes, and textures.
July 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise