Mill Creek
"If you want to relax, watch the clouds pass by if you're laying on the grass, or sit in front of the creek; just doing nothing and having those still moments is what really rejuvenates the body." (Miranda Kerr)
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Kate
@k9photo
Taken
14th September 2020 12:47pm
Tags
rocks
creek
sony a7iii
Cazzi
ace
Beautiful colours here in the rocks and water. Very serene!
September 15th, 2020
