Mill Creek by k9photo
258 / 365

Mill Creek

"If you want to relax, watch the clouds pass by if you're laying on the grass, or sit in front of the creek; just doing nothing and having those still moments is what really rejuvenates the body." (Miranda Kerr)
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Kate

@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year.
Cazzi ace
Beautiful colours here in the rocks and water. Very serene!
September 15th, 2020  
