Thistle Bud by k9photo
259 / 365

Thistle Bud

Thistle is the common name of a group of flowering plants characterized by leaves with sharp prickles on the margins, mostly in the family Asteraceae. It is also a symbol of Scotland. (see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thistle)
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
KWind ace
Super close up. I love the colours.
September 15th, 2020  
KV ace
Lovely detail in the bud... nice!
September 15th, 2020  
