Previous
Next
259 / 365
Thistle Bud
Thistle is the common name of a group of flowering plants characterized by leaves with sharp prickles on the margins, mostly in the family Asteraceae. It is also a symbol of Scotland. (see:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thistle)
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
2
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
259
photos
55
followers
41
following
70% complete
View this month »
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th September 2020 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bud
,
thistle
,
sony a7iii)
KWind
ace
Super close up. I love the colours.
September 15th, 2020
KV
ace
Lovely detail in the bud... nice!
September 15th, 2020
