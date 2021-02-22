Sign up
Photo 419
Water Ripples
“Just as ripples spread out when a single pebble is dropped into water, the actions of individuals can have far-reaching effects.” (Dalai Lama) The sunlight on the moving water in this stream created cool patterns on the rocks below the surface.
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
3
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very nice patterns in the water. Lovely shot!
February 22nd, 2021
Diana
ace
This is wonderful, I love watching the effect of light on streams.
February 22nd, 2021
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely light patterns the water is lovely clear
February 22nd, 2021
