Water Ripples by k9photo
Photo 419

Water Ripples

“Just as ripples spread out when a single pebble is dropped into water, the actions of individuals can have far-reaching effects.” (Dalai Lama) The sunlight on the moving water in this stream created cool patterns on the rocks below the surface.
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Kate

@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very nice patterns in the water. Lovely shot!
February 22nd, 2021  
Diana ace
This is wonderful, I love watching the effect of light on streams.
February 22nd, 2021  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely light patterns the water is lovely clear
February 22nd, 2021  
