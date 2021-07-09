Previous
Next
Searching for Nectar by k9photo
Photo 556

Searching for Nectar

“Love is the flower you’ve got to let grow.” (John Lennon) Another shot from Smith Gilbert Gardens where several bees were enjoying the red King Canna lilies along the edge of a path.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
152% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful red and capture of the Bee.
July 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise