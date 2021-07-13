Sign up
Wet Gardenia
"Actually I think Art lies in both directions - the broad strokes, big picture but on the other hand the minute examination of the apparently mundane. Seeing the whole world in a grain of sand, that kind of thing." (Peter Hammill)
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
Kate
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Tags
macro
gardenia
Diana
ace
Beautiful and ever so delicate.
July 13th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
i like it
July 13th, 2021
KV
ace
Nice!
July 13th, 2021
