Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 561
Power Plant Landscape
"Life is like a landscape. You live in the midst of it but can describe it only from the vantage point of distance." (Charles Lindbergh) Trying out my new wide-angle lens and the clouds cooperated.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
660
photos
97
followers
83
following
153% complete
View this month »
554
555
556
557
558
559
560
561
Latest from all albums
96
558
97
559
98
560
99
561
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
13th July 2021 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
wide-angle
,
power plant
Merrelyn
ace
They certainly did :)
July 14th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close