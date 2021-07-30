Previous
Mirror Image by k9photo
Photo 577

Mirror Image

"There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it." (Edith Wharton) I know it is not a true mirror image but the position of these two young monarchs made me think of a mirror.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Beautiful
July 30th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Gorgeous capture.
July 30th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Simply lovely!
July 30th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
July 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
