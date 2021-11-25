Sign up
Photo 695
Sorghum Bicolor
“Acknowledging the good you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.” (Eckhart Tolle)
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
3
0
Kate
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Tags
thanksgiving
,
sorghum
Linda Godwin
Yes, I am Thankful for what I been blessed with. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family.
November 25th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
nice - likewise :)
November 25th, 2021
haskar
ace
Happy Thanksgiving
November 25th, 2021
