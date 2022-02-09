Sign up
"To really feel a forest canopy we must use different senses, and often the most useful one is the sense of imagination." (Joan Maloof)
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Tags
trees
Mags
ace
Gorgeous bare branches and blue sky!
February 9th, 2022
