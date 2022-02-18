Sign up
Photo 779
Painted Desert
We made a short stop in the Petrified Forest National Park from the Painted Desert entrance.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
2
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Tags
arizona
,
“painted
,
desert”
Diana
ace
That looks amazing!
February 18th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Such interesting landscape.
February 18th, 2022
