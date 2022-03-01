Previous
Lingering Snow by k9photo
Photo 791

Lingering Snow

Sugar and walked another part of the Greenway Trail and, despite the moderating temperatures and warm sunshine, there was still lingering snow. This was taken a couple days ago but it is a good memory for our last day at the Grand Canyon.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Kate

