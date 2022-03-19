Sign up
Photo 809
Last of the Full Moon
"Setting moon,
Soaring birds,
Daydreams
and a poetry with few words." (Eveta Fernandes)
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
5
5
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
ILCE-6600
19th March 2022 7:42am
moon
trees
clouds
full
Gerasimos Georg.
amazing shot-FAV
March 19th, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
March 19th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
This is so beautiful, fantastic composed capture.
March 19th, 2022
KV
ace
Amazing capture.
March 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and silhouettes.
March 19th, 2022
