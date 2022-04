"Japanese snowball bush blooms profusely in mid- to late spring, with white flowers held in flat-toped clusters, called cymes, reaching 4 inches wide. On many varieties the cymes contain showy, 5-petaled infertile flowers that surround small, visually insignificant fertile flowers. Small oval fruits mature in late summer, turning from red to black. Birds love the fruit of this viburnum." ( https://www.hortmag.com/plants-we-love-2/japanese-snowball)