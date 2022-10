Acorn Caps

“October arrives in a swirl of fragrant blue leaf smoke, the sweetness of slightly frosted MacIntosh apples, and little hard acorns falling. We are in the midst of cool crisp days, purple mists, and Nature recklessly tossing her whole palette of dazzling tones through fields and woodlands.” (Jean Hersey) These acorn caps, still attached to the twig, caught my eye as Sugar and I hiked a trail.