Previous
Blue Dasher on Zinnia by k9photo
Photo 1192

Blue Dasher on Zinnia

This dragonfly finally flew from its perch on a metal post to this zinnia. Although the zinnia is past its prime the flower was a more photogenic perch than the post.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
326% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Delightful! Her wings are so detailed!
July 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and detail.
July 7th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous
July 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise