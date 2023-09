Denizens of Badlands National Park

Near the Pinnacle entrance on the western side of Badlands National Park we spotted a herd of buffalo/bison grazing in a field just outside the entrance. Just inside that same entrance was a field with many prairie dog homes. This one prairie dog just sat upright outside his home. At one of the viewpoints along the Badlands Loop Road I spotted this meadowlark. These are just three of the many animals that live Badlands National Park.