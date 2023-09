Sitton Gulch Trail

"I remember a hundred lovely lakes, and recall the fragrant breath of pine and fir and cedar and poplar trees. The trail has strung upon it, as upon a thread of silk, opalescent dawns and saffron sunsets." (Hamlin Garland) We hiked the Sutton Gulch Trail today from the lower trailhead up to the first waterfall which was about 5 miles round trip. There hasn't been much rain lately so the waterfall was more of a series of trickles. I thought this tree along the trail had a unique shape.