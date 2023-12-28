Previous
Sunset Last Night by k9photo
Sunset Last Night

After many days of clouds, drizzle, and rain the skies cleared enough to produce this awesome view from my office window. The only thing I did was resize this photo.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Kate

I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
