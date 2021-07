"Pokeweed is the host plant for the giant leopard moth, and hummingbirdslove its white flowers. You may see brown thrashers, American crows,cardinals, starlings, cedar waxwings, mourning doves, catbirds, bluebirds, and red-bellied woodpeckers, along with the occasional fox, opossum, and raccoon eating the ripe berries. Poke berries are an important source of food in the winter." ( http://foxislandalliance.org/media/uploads/foxtale40-4.pdf)