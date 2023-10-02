Sign up
Previous
172 / 365
Birdhouse
"Did you ever see an unhappy horse? Did you ever see bird that had the blues? One reason why birds and horses are not unhappy is because they are not trying to impress other birds and horses." (Dale Carnegie)
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
47% complete
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
171
1279
172
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
1st October 2023 10:52am
Tags
birdhouse
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
If I were a bird I would be happy to be a resident there.
October 2nd, 2023
