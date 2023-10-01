Previous
Dewdrops Galore by k9photo
171 / 365

Dewdrops Galore

"Let your life lightly dance on the edges of Time like dew on the tip of a leaf." (Rabindranath Tagore)
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
46% complete

Carole Sandford ace
All pretty & shiny!
October 1st, 2023  
