176 / 365
American Bird Grasshopper
“Don’t just follow the herd. Be like a bird. Open your wings and fly high in the sky.” (Rum) These grasshoppers actually fly like a small bird.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
1
3
Kate
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Tags
grasshopper
Susan Wakely
A great closeup.
October 6th, 2023
