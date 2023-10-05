Previous
Asters by k9photo
175 / 365

Asters

“The more light you allow within you the brighter the world you live in will be.” (Shakti Gawain) These asters were brightening up the shadows among the tall grasses at Allatoona Creek Park.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Kate

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such sweet flowers.
October 6th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Love the way they composed themselves for you. Love the light blue on the dark green and the way you framed the blossoms between the branches.
October 6th, 2023  
