175 / 365
Asters
“The more light you allow within you the brighter the world you live in will be.” (Shakti Gawain) These asters were brightening up the shadows among the tall grasses at Allatoona Creek Park.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
2
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1459
photos
84
followers
83
following
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
173
1280
174
1281
1282
175
1283
176
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
1st October 2023 10:46am
white
asters
Susan Wakely
ace
Such sweet flowers.
October 6th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Love the way they composed themselves for you. Love the light blue on the dark green and the way you framed the blossoms between the branches.
October 6th, 2023
