"A little rain each day will fill the rivers to overflowing." (Liberian Proverb) It has been raining, sometimes quite a downpour, on-and-off all day today. There is even a flash flood warning since we have had so much rain lately. This was taken through the Jeep window which was covered in raindrops. The yellow at the center is from the hood of the Jeep and the building is the library. Thanks to @onewing for the inspiration to create a little planet.