Abstract-01 by kametty
Photo 422

Abstract-01

First photo in the August Abstract challenge. Saw these strong shadows on a cupboard door and thought they looked interesting.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
