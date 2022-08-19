Sign up
Photo 440
Abstract-19
I had to really work hard with the camera settings today to get the 'look' I wanted for this shot. Again it almost makes me want to get my paints out and put this onto canvas as it is very impressionist I think.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby.
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
19th August 2022 7:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2022
