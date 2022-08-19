Previous
Abstract-19 by kametty
Photo 440

Abstract-19

I had to really work hard with the camera settings today to get the 'look' I wanted for this shot. Again it almost makes me want to get my paints out and put this onto canvas as it is very impressionist I think.
Kathryn M

@kametty
