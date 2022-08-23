Previous
Abstract-23 by kametty
Photo 444

Abstract-23

Went for a walk this morning to try to find some interesting shots for my daily abstract challenge and I ended up taking about 50. Funnily enough this was the first one I took and the rest have now been deleted!
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
121% complete

Photo Details

