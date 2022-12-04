Previous
Next
candle arch by kametty
Photo 547

candle arch

I almost forgot to take my daily picture, so this was a very hurried shot. I must do better tomorrow and will set aside some time to see if I can get creative.
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
The lighting you chose is quite nice for this
December 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise