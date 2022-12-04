Sign up
Photo 547
candle arch
I almost forgot to take my daily picture, so this was a very hurried shot. I must do better tomorrow and will set aside some time to see if I can get creative.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
547
photos
23
followers
13
following
149% complete
540
541
542
543
544
545
546
547
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
4th December 2022 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dec22words
Milanie
ace
The lighting you chose is quite nice for this
December 4th, 2022
