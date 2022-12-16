Previous
missing by kametty
Photo 559

missing

I left the room to get a different lens.....I was only gone a couple of minutes.....!?!
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
