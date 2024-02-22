Sign up
FOR2024-21
Not that you can really see, but this tree was full of twittering siskin and goldfinch. I have never seen so many of these birds coming to my garden before.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Tags
for2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Zooming in I can see them.
February 22nd, 2024
