Previous
Photo 3935
2024 Eclipse
Eclipse, 2024 (Alphabet Poetry Form)
By Kareen King
(Day 8 of National Poetry Month)
“Wanna see the eclipse?” asked Carolyn.
“Yes! Let’s do it!” Kareen replied, joyfully.
VAMOOSE!
“Ooh!”
“Beautiful!”
“Fantastic!”
“Gorgeous!”
“Magnificent!”
“Powerful!”
“Unbelievable!”
“Halleluia!”
Quality x-cursion navigated.
Zzzzzzzzzzzz….
Taken at Mountain View, Missouri, 4-8-24
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
3935
photos
113
followers
94
following
Tags
eclipse
,
kareenking
