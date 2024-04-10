Sign up
Photo 3936
Dandelions at Golden Hour
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
3929
3930
3931
3932
3933
3934
3935
3936
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
10th April 2024 7:08pm
Tags
dandelions
kansas
goldenhour
kareenking
carol white
ace
Lovely light and capture. Fav 😊
April 13th, 2024
