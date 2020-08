Dusk

I was coming home from an errand earlier tonight and noticed that things around me had this golden-orange light. It’s been sort of a cloudy day here in my part of Chicagoland. This isn’t a good picture; I was just standing in the parking lot in front of my building. I just wanted to get the light in the camera before it got too dark out, so I could share it. I notice things like this because of the 365 Project; so, thank you, everyone for making me notice!