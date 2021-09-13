Sign up
Photo 599
Cucumbers
It’s the symmetry in how they’re lined up that got my attention. Neatly arranged for me to choose one.
I did buy one - cucumber is a flavor that reminds me of childhood summers. Yum!
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
599
photos
64
followers
55
following
592
593
594
595
596
597
598
599
Tags
green
,
supermarket
,
cucumber
