Cucumbers by kchuk
Photo 599

Cucumbers

It’s the symmetry in how they’re lined up that got my attention. Neatly arranged for me to choose one.

I did buy one - cucumber is a flavor that reminds me of childhood summers. Yum!
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
164% complete

