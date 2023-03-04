Sign up
Photo 626
Purple cabbage
I was looking for tomatoes and noticed the red cabbage at the supermarket. It looked more purple in the store than it does in this picture!
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
Photo Details
Tags
red cabbage
,
rainbow2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
and the water droplets are lovely too!
March 16th, 2023
