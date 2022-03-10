Previous
Peace by keramin
Peace

We made a manifestation for peace in Ukraine and all yhe world at my school. Many of our students have fled from other wars and that makes the thought of war coming even closer.
10th March 2022

Inga Johansson

@keramin
Inga Johansson
