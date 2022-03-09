Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
8 / 365
Home alone
My partner is away for a week and I can do whatever I want. Today I made myself a "semla", a bun stuffed with almond mass and whipped cream. He doesn't like them so I can enjoy one with some Coffee.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Inga Johansson
ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
8
photos
12
followers
25
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A202F
Taken
9th March 2022 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
bun
,
coffe
,
semla
Casablanca
ace
How lovely to have a treat! I love chocolate eclairs with fresh cream….. mmmmmm
March 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close