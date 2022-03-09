Previous
Home alone by keramin
Home alone

My partner is away for a week and I can do whatever I want. Today I made myself a "semla", a bun stuffed with almond mass and whipped cream. He doesn't like them so I can enjoy one with some Coffee.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Inga Johansson

@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
Casablanca ace
How lovely to have a treat! I love chocolate eclairs with fresh cream….. mmmmmm
March 9th, 2022  
