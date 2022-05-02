"The Great Moose Migration". This is the fourth year swedish television is broadcasting live, 24/7 from Ångermanland in Sweden. The moose have been migrating and crossed the river Ångermanälven for thousands of years and now we are able to see this on TV.
This is real slow TV, most of the time you just sit and watch trees and water and listen to the sounds of nature. I was lucky enougt to see these moose as they decided to cross the river during my coffee brake. I took photos of the TV screen with my phone and made an awful collage but I just had to show you.
Here is a link to the Swedish site https://kontakt.svt.se/guide/den-stora-algvandringen
There are some 20 remotly controlled cameras around the place that can turn and zoom to show us what is going on. I love it!