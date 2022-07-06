Previous
Self portrait by keramin
57 / 365

Self portrait

The shadow of me on the side of my horse Skogur. I like the light in my glasses.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Inga Johansson

@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
Photo Details

