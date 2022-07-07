Previous
Kiln by keramin
58 / 365

Kiln

This is the inside of a lage kiln for making bricks. The dry clay bricks where stacked through one of these doors. The door was sealed with bricks and a cardboard wall was mounted on the side. Then new bricks on the other side of the wall and so on. The kiln was fired from above and the heating slowly moved from chamber to chamber. As the big kiln is shaped like i big oval it took two weeks to fire it all the way round. An amazing piece of industrial history from 1850 until a fire destroied it i 1958. At it's peak it porduced 2,5 million bricks per year and had 35 to 40 workers. It was restored in 1993 and is now open to the public 24/7.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Inga Johansson

ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
Casablanca ace
Interesting history and super shot of all the shadowed repetition
July 8th, 2022  
Cherrill
Wonderful repeat patterns and interesting narrative. Where is this?
July 8th, 2022  
