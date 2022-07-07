Kiln

This is the inside of a lage kiln for making bricks. The dry clay bricks where stacked through one of these doors. The door was sealed with bricks and a cardboard wall was mounted on the side. Then new bricks on the other side of the wall and so on. The kiln was fired from above and the heating slowly moved from chamber to chamber. As the big kiln is shaped like i big oval it took two weeks to fire it all the way round. An amazing piece of industrial history from 1850 until a fire destroied it i 1958. At it's peak it porduced 2,5 million bricks per year and had 35 to 40 workers. It was restored in 1993 and is now open to the public 24/7.