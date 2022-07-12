Previous
Strawberries by keramin
62 / 365

Strawberries

Picked strawberries for the first time in my life (I'm allergic) and found it very easy when they are grown in chest hight in long lines like this. Not very natural with the tent and all but very practical.
12th July 2022

Inga Johansson

@keramin
