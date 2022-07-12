Sign up
62 / 365
Strawberries
Picked strawberries for the first time in my life (I'm allergic) and found it very easy when they are grown in chest hight in long lines like this. Not very natural with the tent and all but very practical.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
0
0
Inga Johansson
ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
63
photos
28
followers
43
following
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
12th July 2022 11:05am
Privacy
Public
Tags
strawberries
