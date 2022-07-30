Previous
Beach by keramin
67 / 365

Beach

At the beach with my friend Marie. Not many people and a lovely day. I used the panorama tool in my phone to taket this shot.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Inga Johansson

@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
