Previous
Next
The paw by keramin
68 / 365

The paw

Sessan has a perfect Ä (A with 2 dots over) on her right front paw. She has a tatoo on her ear but this is a special sign too. I sometimes call her Ärtan (the Pea) because of that letter.
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Inga Johansson

ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise