Previous
Next
Zoom burst by keramin
78 / 365

Zoom burst

This is what my students will work on tomorrow so I had to take some example photos. This tree sits just outside our classrom and I found it to be a good example of the effect. Shot with a tripod and a kitlens.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Inga Johansson

ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
explosive
October 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise