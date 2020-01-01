Previous
New Year Evergreen Waterway redux by kevin365
Photo 920

New Year Evergreen Waterway redux

when we return
may we always feel
that we have never left

1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Kevin Wallace

@kevin365
2016- I slacked in posting everyday in 2015 but took a picture everyday, nonetheless. Recommitted to posting everyday, cause I missed it, truly, and because...
Jae ace
That looks like a painting!
January 1st, 2020  
Kevin Wallace ace
@lifepause Thanks, LOML 💓
was what I was shootin for :)
January 1st, 2020  
