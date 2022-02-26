In moments from so long ago
I have been struck,
Thunder struck,
By the sheer force
Of memory
And the energy that it carries.
I revel in the wonder that it brings:
The glance into these magic things
When does the moment turn to memory?
We have been in that moment
And wondered
Is this that?
Have we arrived there?
The wonder of these days
And the dancing of our ways
We will look for those moments
From here on through
And hold them out
For all to see.
"Look!" we will say!
Like catching fireflies in a jar
Then letting them go, to dance.
As twighlight brings a second chance
The glance
The dance
That second chance
At reverie's remembrance