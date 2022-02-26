Reverie's Remembrance

In moments from so long ago

I have been struck,

Thunder struck,

By the sheer force

Of memory

And the energy that it carries.

I revel in the wonder that it brings:

The glance into these magic things





When does the moment turn to memory?

We have been in that moment

And wondered

Is this that?

Have we arrived there?

The wonder of these days

And the dancing of our ways



We will look for those moments

From here on through

And hold them out

For all to see.

"Look!" we will say!

Like catching fireflies in a jar

Then letting them go, to dance.

As twighlight brings a second chance



The glance

The dance

That second chance

At reverie's remembrance