Reverie's Remembrance by kevin365
Reverie's Remembrance

In moments from so long ago
I have been struck,
Thunder struck,
By the sheer force
Of memory
And the energy that it carries.
I revel in the wonder that it brings:
The glance into these magic things


When does the moment turn to memory?
We have been in that moment
And wondered
Is this that?
Have we arrived there?
The wonder of these days
And the dancing of our ways

We will look for those moments
From here on through
And hold them out
For all to see.
"Look!" we will say!
Like catching fireflies in a jar
Then letting them go, to dance.
As twighlight brings a second chance

The glance
The dance
That second chance
At reverie's remembrance
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Kevin Wallace

ace
@kevin365
2020 - The path we follow is impossible to imagine when we first embark. It's even harder, sometimes, in the moment we arrive. Here's the...
Jae ace
This is #1 for me!!
March 9th, 2022  
Lin ace
Wow - I have chills reading the poem. fav.
March 9th, 2022  
joeyM ace
❤️💕❤️
March 9th, 2022  
