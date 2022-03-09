Sign up
Photo 936
Patient
When all of everything
That we know
Is boiled down
And left to simmer,
Waiting isn't an option;
It's a part of the process.
So,
At these times,
And most times,
Patience is, itself,
A Purpose
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
1
1
Kevin Wallace
ace
@kevin365
2020 - The path we follow is impossible to imagine when we first embark. It's even harder, sometimes, in the moment we arrive. Here's the...
Jae
ace
Best Puppa!!
March 10th, 2022
