Patient

When all of everything
That we know
Is boiled down
And left to simmer,
Waiting isn't an option;
It's a part of the process.

So,
At these times,
And most times,
Patience is, itself,
A Purpose
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Kevin Wallace

ace
@kevin365
