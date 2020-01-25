Previous
Like a Cloak by kevin365
114 / 365

Like a Cloak

"Since you've been around honey
It feels just like a cloak
has been wrapped around me
and nothing could ever go wrong

Since you've been around honey
it feels like a thousand stones
have been lifted off me
and I've never felt so strong

Nobody knows what they should believe
It could be lies
But when I come back home to you I realize I know the only truth
And I have got to let you know
That since you've come along the troubles in my mind have gone
And I insist on being everything
You've wanted for so long"

Ryan Joseph Edward

Milk Carton Kids kinda day 💓

https://youtu.be/Q77GM0hx_r4
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Kevin Wallace

ace
@kevin365
2020 - The path we follow is impossible to imagine when we first embark. It's even harder, sometimes, in the moment we arrive. Here's the...
31% complete

Jae ace
For realz?
January 26th, 2020  
Kevin Wallace ace
@lifepause Ohhellyeah!!!
January 26th, 2020  
