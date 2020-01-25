"Since you've been around honey
It feels just like a cloak
has been wrapped around me
and nothing could ever go wrong
Since you've been around honey
it feels like a thousand stones
have been lifted off me
and I've never felt so strong
Nobody knows what they should believe
It could be lies
But when I come back home to you I realize I know the only truth
And I have got to let you know
That since you've come along the troubles in my mind have gone
And I insist on being everything
You've wanted for so long"