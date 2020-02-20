Previous
Pretty in Pink by kgolab
Photo 585

Pretty in Pink

Today I am thankful for...

1. The fact that our trip to Poland will bring us together as a family. My hubby has decided to join us for most of the trip :) Exciting times ahead.

2. We only have 61 days until we leave for Poland!

3. Friends :)
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Pigeons Farm

18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Gosia ace
I am excited for you...
February 20th, 2020  
